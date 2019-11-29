Nebraska Loses To Iowa, Fails To Become Bowl Eligible After 5-7 Season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost to Iowa 27-24 on Friday, and that means they won’t be playing in a bowl game after going 5-7.

How much does it hurt Nebraska? How much does it hurt? After an entire offseason of nonstop hype and predictions about winning the B1G title, we’re sitting here with the Cornhuskers at 5-7 and not eligible for the postseason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How much does it hurt? Be honest with me. I know it does!

I told you guys from the end of last season that Nebraska didn’t have a hope in hell of winning the B1G this season.

Nobody, and I mean absolute nobody, wanted to listen. They all thought I was crazy. They thought I was an idiot.

I even traveled out to Lincoln (a place I love) to watch the demise of Scott Frost’s team firsthand against Wisconsin.

It turns out that you actually have to win games in college football. The media hyping you up doesn’t put points on the scoreboard.

RAPID REACTION LIVE FROM NEBRASKA: Wisconsin Badgers smoke the Cornhuskers. Be careful what you ask for! pic.twitter.com/bYiU6fUC0O — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

Where does Nebraska go from here? I honestly have no idea. I don’t have any idea at all. All I know for sure is the Cornhuskers got exposed.

To all the “experts” out there, I suggest you show a little more restraint before crowning Nebraska the champions. Listen to me next time and ignore all the thoughts in your own head.