Scott Frost Says Nebraska Has ‘Weak Confidence’ After 5-7 Season

Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach Scott Frost had some harsh words for his players after a terrible season.

The Cornhuskers ended their 2019 campaign with a loss to Iowa, which left them at 5-7. We all know what that means for the guys in Lincoln. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No bowl game for you!

According to Ryan Stivers, Frost said he “inherited a team with weak confidence” after back-to-back years of disappointing and poor play.

Not a great look at all from Frost. Number one, you don’t want your players to turn on you. Flaming them to the media is a great way to make sure that happens.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, wants to get trashed in front of the whole country, especially after a disappointing and embarrassing season.

Secondly, this really just comes off like Frost is making excuses and blaming others for things that he’s ultimately responsible for.

He’s the head coach. He’s the one making millions of dollars to lead the Cornhuskers. At the end of the day, it’s his job to win games.

The buck stops with him. If there’s a problem with his players, then it’s his job to fix it. He shouldn’t be flaming them to the media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Nov 29, 2019 at 11:03am PST

We’ll see what Frost can do in 2020, but things have been off to an atrocious start after two years under his leadership in Lincoln.

He’s supposed to be the savior of Nebraska. So far, we’ve seen nothing to suggest that’s actually going to turn out to be true.