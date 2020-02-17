Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger And Jackie Chan In The Trailer For ‘The Iron Mask’

“The Iron Mask” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan looks like an absurd movie.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “Early 1700: Cartographer J.Green/Forbidden Kingdom (2014) is back to map Russian Far East. He’s forced on to China, where he confronts the Dragon Master et al. The iron masked Russian Tsar escapes Tower of London to a Russian ship.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

I have no idea what any of that really means, but I know this movie looks like it’s going to be out of control.

The trailer is pretty much Chan and Schwarzenegger fighting with swords while trying to lob in some jokes.

Give it a watch below.

I like Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger, but this movie looks like it’s going to be terrible. It doesn’t just look bad.

It looks downright awful. It looks like one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen.

How can you have a movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan and have it look so damn bad? It just doesn’t make sense.

Hopefully, I’m proven wrong when it comes out April 10. However, I wouldn’t recommend holding your breath.

This film looks like trash.