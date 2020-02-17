Sports

‘A Man Of The People’: NASCAR Drivers Praise Trump After Daytona Appearance

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the NASCAR Daytona 500

NASCAR drivers who met President Donald Trump on Sunday at the Daytona 500 race expressed their admiration on Twitter.

Clint Bowyer said he “had no idea what to expect” before meeting the president but was impressed. “The man walked in shook all our hands, too selfies, and whatever we asked of him. I judge people on how they treat me and other I’m with, and that’s why I really appreciated meeting @POTUS.

Driver Kurt Busch also said his moment with the president was memorable. “Plain and simple, @realDonaldTrump is a man of the people. Thank you & @FLOTUS for coming to the #Daytona500. Your presence and speech had these 100k fans all pumped up!” (RELATED: Trump Will Attend Daytona 500 As Grand Marshal, Plans To Take A Lap In Presidential Limo)

Prior to Sunday’s race Trump and First Lady  Melania Trump raced around the track for one lap. The two were in the “beast” limousine and on what might be the most famous race track in America. (RELATED: Recapping President Trump’s Best Week Ever)

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida, U.S., Feb. 16, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott -

When the master of ceremonies announced the presence of the president and the first lady, the crowd began chanting “Four more years.”

“For 500 heart-pounding miles, these fierce competitors will chase the checkered flag, fight for the Harley J. Earl trophy and make their play for pure American glory and that is what it is pure American glory,” Trump said in a brief speech that preceded the event.