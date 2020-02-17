REPORT: Las Vegas Raiders Will Offer Tom Brady $60 Million

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly preparing to offer Tom Brady a substantial amount of cash.

According to Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the team will offer the six-time Super Bowl champion a two-year deal worth $60 million. ProFootballTalk added that Fitzgerald Sr. is “in position to have heard it from someone who knows what’s going on.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m told Las Vegas is prepared to offer @TomBrady $60 million over 2 years. — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) February 14, 2020

You have to imagine the Patriots will 100% match an offer like this. In the grand scheme of things, $60 million over two years for a starting quarterback isn’t an absurd number.

It’s not a crazy number at all. If the Patriots are serious about keeping Brady and Belichick together, then $30 million annually is an easy number to meet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 13, 2019 at 7:30am PST

At the same time, the Raiders have every incentive in the world to lure away the legendary NFL quarterback from the Patriots.

They’re headed to Las Vegas this upcoming season, Jon Gruden needs to make a splash and adding Tom Brady would absolutely get that job done.

We still won’t get a better idea of what Brady will do for a couple more weeks, but it’s clear that his looming decision is one of the biggest storylines in all of football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 8, 2020 at 5:50am PST

Will he stay with the Patriots? Will he go? Only Tom Brady knows, but there’s no doubt things are going to get crazy.