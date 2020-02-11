REPORT: Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady To Test Free Agency

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly okay with Tom Brady testing free agency.

According to a Monday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport, the team owner wants Brady and Belichick to test the market, and then come together for the correct decision after that’s all done.

You can watch Rapoport’s full report below.

From NFL Now: #Patriots owner Robert Kraft felt the best outcome for all parties in 2020 would come after Tom Brady tested free agency. An explanation for why he agreed to let it happen pic.twitter.com/9UkM6aZp2w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2020

This situation with Brady and the Patriots is going to arguably be the biggest story in the NFL over the next few weeks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The six-time Super Bowl champion is going to hit the free agency market. That’s going to happen at this point, and there’s no doubt about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:21am PST

What happens after that seems to be what everybody is focused on. Will he return to the Patriots or go elsewhere?

That’s the question everybody is asking, and it seems like literally nobody other than Tom Brady himself has any idea what will happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 8, 2020 at 5:50am PST

If you’re not interested in this saga between the Pats and Brady, then you’re simply not paying attention. This is the type of stuff football fans live for.

I can’t wait to see what Brady decides to do. Just like most NFL fans, I’m hopeful he’ll return to the Patriots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:17pm PST

It just wouldn’t feel right watching him play somewhere else. Some things shouldn’t ever change, and Brady switching teams is right at the top of that list.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them on Brady’s future in the NFL.