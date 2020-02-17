REPORT: Patriots Might ‘Make A Run’ At Saints Quarterback Taysom Hill

The New England Patriots might be ready to make a move on New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill.

Hill is expected to get major attention this offseason from teams in the league, and it's unclear what his future holds. Apparently, you can the Patriots to the list of potential suitors.

Mike Freeman wrote the Patriots could very easily “make a run at Hill whether Tom Brady returns or not.”

It would be fascinating to see what would happen if Hill went to the Patriots. Whether or not Brady returns, the Patriots need to focus on the future.

Even if Brady does return to the Patriots, he can’t play forever. Hill seems to be the name tied to every potential quarterback opening in the league.

His sample size is incredibly small, but there’s no question he’s a freak of nature on the football field. Given how the game is changing, you can’t undervalue that attribute.

Any quarterback who can get the chains moving with his feet is going to have a premium put on them. We’ll have to see where Hill ends up, but there’s no doubt he’s going to get paid.