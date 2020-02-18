Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Amazon Prime Movie ‘The Vast Of Night’

Amazon’s new movie “The Vast of Night” looks like it could be outstanding.

The plot of the film, according to Amazon’s YouTube description, is as follows:

In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown.

Judging from the preview, we’re going to get some serious alien vibes from this film, and I can’t wait. Give the trailer a watch below. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

It looks absolutely incredible.

I can’t wait for this movie. Given the incredible success of “Stranger Things,” people are trying to get in on the nostalgic feel and the supernatural.

It’s a formula that’s always worked, but “Stranger Things” injected the genre with new life.

Now, “The Vast of Night” will try to get in on the action, and it looks like it’s going to be outstanding. Any show or movie that takes place in the past and has supernatural/alien vibes is something I’m going to watch 10 times out of 10.

Plus, the Roswell incident happened in New Mexico in the late 1940s, which is a few years before “The Vast of Night.” Something tells me there’s going to be a connection there.

I’m also a sucker for a great trailer, and this one from Amazon gave me all the feels. Something tells me “The Vast of Night” will demand our attention.

You can catch it starting May 29! It should be a great time.