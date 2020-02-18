Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Reportedly Arrested For Domestic Violence Again

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson has reportedly been arrested for domestic violence again, this time following an alleged incident on Valentine’s Day.

Authorities told Page Six in a piece published Tuesday that the Teton County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming responded to a disturbance call at a private residence in the early morning hours last Friday in Jackson. (RELATED: Natalie Portman’s Stalker Is Facing Charges After Violating The Restraining Order Against Him)

Hayden Panettiere’s BF Arrested for Domestic Violence, Allegedly Punched Her https://t.co/Y0KD4GeVcP — TMZ (@TMZ) February 18, 2020

The caller reportedly claimed that an intoxicated male was locked out of the home because he punched his girlfriend in the face. (RELATED:Pamela Anderson Calls Soccer Player Adil Rami A ‘Monster’ Following Split, Links To Domestic Violence Hotline)

According to TMZ, police told them that the 30-year-old actress’ boyfriend allegedly punched the “Nashville” star “with a closed fist on the right side of her face.” Hickerson said the actress remained inside the house “saying he beat the f–k out of me.”

The report reads:

According to the docs, Hayden told cops she and Brian were in their bedroom when he started throwing her around and punched her. Cops say her face was red and swollen, and she also had a scrape and swelling on her left hand — which she believed came from Hickerson’s watch during the altercation.

Police told the outlet that Hickerson was arrested and booked for domestic battery and also charged with interfering with a police officer for allegedly refusing to identify himself. Both are misdemeanors in the state of Wyoming. He has since been released.

As previously reported, Panettiere’s boyfriend was also arrested and charged in May of last year with felony domestic violence following an alleged physical altercation between the couple during a night of drinking.

Following Hickerson’s not guilty plea, he was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the actress. The case against him was dismissed in September for not being able to secure a “material witness.”

Then last November, she made headlines when reports surfaced that things were good between the two. They have been dating for about a year and a half.