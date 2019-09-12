Superstar Hayden Panettiere Seen Holding Hands With Ex-Boyfriend’s Brother Following Domestic Violence Case

Superstar Hayden Panettiere appears to be ready to move on from her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, after he was charged with domestic violence.

This comes after the 3o-year-old actress was spotted holding hands in New York City with Hickerson’s brother, Zach Hickerson earlier this month, according to E! News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED:Pamela Anderson Calls Soccer Player Adil Rami A ‘Monster’ Following Split, Links To Domestic Violence Hotline)

Hayden Panettiere has moved on with her ex Brian Hickerson’s brother Zach. https://t.co/Db6bMYcO2a pic.twitter.com/ejeNmZbEs0 — E! News (@enews) September 12, 2019

In the shot, the two are both smiling, laughing, and clearly holding hands. Witnesses who spotted the “Nashville” star and Hickerson shared that “they looked very comfortable. Like a real couple.”(RELATED: Natalie Portman’s Stalker Is Facing Charges After Violating The Restraining Order Against Him)

“They looked playful, happy and also very close and affectionate,” the insider added.

However, sources close to Hayden said that those in her close circle are reportedly not really happy about her decision to spend so much time with Zach.

“Many of those closest to her feel hurt by Hayden’s decision to spend time with Zach after they supported her move to NYC with the hopes that it would bring a fresh start to her life,” the source shared. “A month ago everyone was feeling very optimistic about her situation, but the consensus now is that Hayden simply doesn’t want to get her life back on track.”

This comes just months after news broke that the “Heroes” star’s boyfriend had been arrested and charged with felony domestic violence following an alleged altercation between the couple in May.

As previously reported, Hickerson pleaded not guilty to one count of felony domestic violence following his arrest in May after a night of drinking with Panettiere. The pair returned home where the alleged attack occurred in the early morning hours, per Page Six.

Following Hickerson’s plea, he was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the actress.