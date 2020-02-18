Hillary Clinton Shoots Down Bloomberg VP Rumors

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that she has no interest in being former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s vice president.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee denied interest in once again being on her party’s ticket after a weekend report from Matt Drudge said that Bloomberg would consider Clinton as a potential running mate. (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Named Chancellor Of Queen’s University Belfast)

“Oh no!” Clinton said of the vice presidential rumors, according to a tweet from Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali. “I’m just waiting and watching as this plays out.”

Clinton added that she is paying attention to the race, and will support whoever the Democratic nominee is. (RELATED: Recapping President Trump’s Best Week Ever)

“I will support whoever the nominee is because I think for all the reasons you can imagine, and here in Puerto Rico there are many, we need to have a new president for our country,” she said.