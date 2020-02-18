REPORT: Teddy Bridgewater Could Get $30 Million Annually In Free Agency Market

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to make an absurd amount of money this offseason.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said during a recent appearance on “NFL Live” that Bridgewater’s new deal will be for somewhere in the range of $30 million annually, according to SaintsWire.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s just a mind-boggling number for a guy who threw a grand total of nine touchdowns this past season. Handing somebody with a limited body of work that kind of cash is what costs people their jobs.

I’m not saying Bridgewater isn’t talented. That’s not what I’m saying at all. He deserves to make some money, but $30 million a season?

Yeah, I’m not sure Bridgewater deserves to be one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league after being a backup for the Saints.

That seems like a really bold move for a potential team. I’d understand paying him $20 million annually. He’s good enough to risk that kind of money, but hitting the $30 million mark is just absurd.

Of course, the quarterback market in the NFL is a bit of a joke. Teams will always reach when they think they’ve found a serviceable starter.

Apparently, Bridgewater is about to cash in on that mindset.