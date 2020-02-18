REPORT: Taylor Swift’s Dad Fights Off Burglar In $4M Florida Penthouse

Taylor Swift’s dad reportedly came face to face with a career criminal who was attempting to burglarize his $4 million Florida penthouse.

The penthouse, located in St. Petersburg, Florida, features top notch security, according to a report published Monday by the Tampa Bay Times.

Terrence Hoover, 30, reportedly walked into the condominium and was found by Scott who returned around 10 p.m., according to Pinellas County court records. The entrance to the penthouse is only accessible through the elevator with a key card or the emergency stairs, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The outlet confirmed through public records that the penthouse belongs to Scott Swift.

Hoover was spotted on surveillance footage accessing the stairwell and entering the penthouse. Shortly after Scott entered the penthouse and watched the burglar escape out of the residence. Scott was also involved in a struggle with Hoover before he took off. Hoover later called police about his encounter with a man at the condos, according to the police report. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Breaks Into Taylor Swift’s NYC Home Again)

Hoover has a criminal history. He’s been arrested for domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping and false imprisonment, according to records obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

It’s unclear if Hoover was targeting Scott’s penthouse, but it didn’t work out for him.