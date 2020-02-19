Arkansas Player Adrio Bailey Flops In Hilarious Fashion Against Florida

Arkansas basketball player Adrio Bailey had a flop for the ages during a Tuesday night loss to Florida.

Bailey was lightly shoved by a Florida player, and proceeded to hit the deck like he’d been shot by a sniper.

You might think I’m exaggerating. I can promise you that I’m not. Bailey hit the floor like Tyson Fury just landed a punch on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the hilarious moment below.

FLOP OF THE YEAR ALERT pic.twitter.com/H6VuuavQRc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 19, 2020

Let’s all bow our heads and pray for Bailey during this scary time. He seems like he’s one step removed from death, judging from the way he hit the ground.

I sincerely hope they were able to rush him to the hospital in time to save his life. It looks like it couldn’t have gotten much worse.

On a side note, does anybody know if Quentin Tarantino is looking for a grade-A actor for the next movie he shoots?

If so, Bailey should be hired immediately because he sold that like Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Thanks for the laughs, Bailey. I haven’t seen a flop like that in a long time.