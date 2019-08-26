‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Makes More Than $200 Million Around The World

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has continued to stack up cash, and has now flown past the $200 million mark.

The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt has crossed the $200 million mark. Through Sunday, it was believed to be somewhere in the range of $250 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. (RELATED: ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood ’ Could Make $40 Million Opening Weekend)

It’s also the second best domestic opening for a Quentin Tarantino film and is only behind “Pulp Fiction” when not accounting for inflation.

I’m not surprised at all the movie is doing so well. It seems like word of mouth has also done wonders for the DiCaprio and Pitt collaboration.

Pretty much everybody that I know that’s seen it so far has loved it. I’ve only heard from a small handful of people who didn’t enjoy the film, which revolves around the era of Hollywood that Charles Manson was raining down terror with his cult.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (@onceinhollywood) on Aug 11, 2019 at 2:08pm PDT

Quentin Tarantino is a genius when it comes to making films, and Pitt and DiCaprio are two of the greatest actors to ever live.

It’s not hard at all to understand why the film has done so well with audiences around the globe. Throw in Margot Robbie and it’s just a bonus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (@onceinhollywood) on Jul 31, 2019 at 4:35pm PDT

For those of you that have seen “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I’m interested to hear what kind of impression it left on you.