Bill Barr Threatens To Quit Over Trump Tweets

AG Barr reportedly has told people close to him that he’ll resign if the President doesn’t stop tweeting about cases the Justice Department is currently working. The President himself acknowledged to reporters that his tweeting makes Barr’s job harder, but will it make a difference? We get into why the President should heed the warning and do what is necessary to keep Barr in his job.

The President issued pardons to, and commented the sentences of several people yesterday, which is his right. But one, the commutation of the sentence of disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, was met with media outrage. No such outrage was expressed by these media elites when Barack Obama committed the sentences of a traitor or an unrepentant terrorist. We get into the differences and expose why.

