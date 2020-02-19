ESPN Releases New ‘Way-Too-Early’ College Football Rankings, Clemson Is Number 1

ESPN dropped its updated “way-too-early” top 25 for college football, and the Clemson Tigers are sitting on the top of the mountain.

The top five in order are Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Penn State. That means every team in the top five outside of Dabo Swinney’s squad is from the SEC or Big 10. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Feb 14, 2020 at 3:31pm PST

ESPN wrote the following in part when explaining putting Clemson at the top.

With the returns of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne, who surprisingly decided to come back for his senior season, Clemson will be the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC and reach the CFP for a sixth straight season.

As I’ve said many times before, as long as Trevor Lawrence is spinning the ball for Dabo Swinney, you should safely assume Clemson is going to make a run at a title.

The dude is a once-in-a-lifetime quarterback for a college coach, and he already has one ring.

Same thing can be said for Ohio State. The Buckeyes got bounced from the playoff this past season by Clemson, but they’re still a hell of a team.

Ryan Day and Justin Fields are a hell of a duo, and the dynamic quarterback is borderline impossible to stop on the field.

As for Wisconsin, we’re slated at 13, which is substantially lower than the Badgers number six ranking in ESPN’s preseason FPI.

That’s a bit interesting, but as always, I couldn’t care less what the “experts” have to say about us. Wisconsin men don’t take pride in the opinions of others.

We take pride in winning football games.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

Sound off in the comments with your rankings.