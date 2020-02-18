Minnesota Is Spending $8.43 Million On Football Coaching Salaries

The Minnesota Gophers are spending a ton of money on their football staff.

According to 247Sports, the Gophers will spend $8.43 million on their coaches in 2020. Fleck leads the way at $4.6 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The assistants will make a combined $3.83 million. It’s the first time in program history the total spending on coaches has exceeded $8 million.

First off, props to everybody at Minnesota for getting paid. Despite being the Gophers being my sworn enemy, I still love seeing people get their money.

A rising tide raises all ships.

Having said all of that, the fact Minnesota is spending all this money is honestly laughable. It’s going to be that much sweeter when we smash them this upcoming season.

I can’t wait to see the look on the faces of the UM administrators when they spend a record amount of money on coaches, and still lose to the Badgers.

How much will it hurt? How much will it hurt to know they’ll just never be good enough?

Never change, Minnesota! Never change. See you at the end of the season the year! Save up your money because you’re going to need it to spend on tissues.