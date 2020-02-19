Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He’d Love To Be On A Team With His Brothers In Milwaukee Or Los Angeles

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made a comment about his future that might not make fans in Wisconsin too happy.

Giannis is arguably the most successful Bucks player the team has ever had, and he’s put a spotlight on the team. However, people have always been worried that he might leave for a bigger market. A comment to USA Today about playing with his brothers, both of whom are on NBA deals, won’t soothe those fears.

“I think that’d be amazing. Obviously we’d spend more time together. I’m 100% sure my mom would love that, but if we could end up on a team in Milwaukee, L.A., whatever, that’d be awesome,” Giannis told USA Today when asked about playing with his two brothers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his comment below.

Milwaukee fans aren’t going to like this at all. That much I can promise you for sure. He might not have even meant anything by it, but fans won’t care.

He hinted at the idea of playing elsewhere, and that’ll be more than enough to make fans of the Bucks panic.

Will Giannis leave Milwaukee for a bigger market? Outside of the comment above, there’s no proof of that at all.

He seems to be incredibly happy playing for the Bucks, which is something I don’t think most NBA stars would be.

Why play in Milwaukee when you can be in a big city or a warmer market?

Maybe, he’s saying this to hint to the Bucks they should bring his brother Kostas from the Lakers organization to the Bucks to join him and Thanasis.

Honestly, nobody knows for sure. All I know beyond any shade of a doubt is fans of the Bucks won’t love these comments from their star.