‘Impeached President Says What?’ — Mike Bloomberg Mocks Trump On Twitter

CSPAN, Reuters

Justin Caruso Contributor
Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg kicked off his Wednesday by taunting President Donald Trump on Twitter over his impeachment.

“Impeached president says what?” Bloomberg said in a tweet in response to Trump, who referred to Bloomberg as “Mini Mike” and a “pathetic debater” in a tweet.

The Democratic debate in Nevada takes place tonight, and Bloomberg will be on stage for the first time.

Trump is infamous for his outspoken Twitter presence, but Bloomberg has been giving the president a run for his money with his responses recently.

In January, he accused Trump of being “obsessed” with him after he lashed out at him on Twitter.

Bloomberg’s self-funded campaign is heating up, with the former New York mayor holding the largest polling margin over Trump in a recent poll. (RELATED: Anthony Scaramucci: Trump Is ‘Unhinged’ Over Mike Bloomberg, Claims Bloomberg Will ‘Trounce’ Him)