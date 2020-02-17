Anthony Scaramucci: Trump Is ‘Unhinged’ Over Mike Bloomberg, Claims Bloomberg Will ‘Trounce’ Him

Onetime White House aide Anthony Scaramucci signaled support for billionaire presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on Monday, accusing President Donald Trump of being “unhinged” over his candidacy.

“Awwww it’s getting around. @realDonaldTrump is unhinged about @MikeBloomberg,” Scaramucci tweeted Monday.

This comes after Scaramucci claimed that Bloomberg would “trounce” Trump on Friday.

“It’s Mighty Mike to you @realDonaldTrump” he wrote.

“@MikeBloomberg will trounce Trump”

It’s Mighty Mike to you @realDonaldTrump @MikeBloomberg will trounce Trump — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 15, 2020

The Mooch has been on a retweet spree of Bloomberg’s tweets lately, and has been sending more tweets mocking Trump, such as, “Bloombito means Trump Finito,” and “This is very enjoyable. The Orange Man is freaked out by Miguel Bloombito.”

Bloombito means Trump Finito https://t.co/uDLV98Z1J7 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 13, 2020

This is very enjoyable. The Orange Man is freaked out by Miguel Bloombito. https://t.co/LyBR3mBqY8 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 13, 2020

Bloomberg announced his candidacy last year, electing to skip the Iowa and New Hampshire Democratic races. Trump has given his fellow New York billionaire plenty of grief on Twitter, making fun of his height and more with increasing regularity. (RELATED: ‘Mini Mike’: Trump Has A New Nickname For Mike Bloomberg)

The former New York City mayor has returned fire, calling the president “obsessed.” Recent polling has indicated that Bloomberg beats Trump in a head-to-head race, with the largest margin over Trump of any Democrat.