Justin Bieber Reveals Logic Behind Challenging Tom Cruise To A Fight

Musician Justin Bieber revealed his logic behind challenging Tom Cruise to a fight.

Bieber talked about his decision during an appearance Thursday on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.”

“I don’t know. I was just being stupid, to be honest,” Bieber said. “[But] then people were like, ‘I wanna see this happen.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? That could actually be funny.”

“I don’t think it would be much fun for you,” Corden replied. “I gotta say, if you and me have a fight, you win. If you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I’d back Tom every day of the week.”

“Absolutely not,” Bieber fired back. “I’m trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there’s absolutely no way. He’s not the guy you see in movies.” (RELATED: Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To A Fight)

The “Yummy” singer went on to say that he was “dangerous” and could definitely take Cruise in a fight.

“I’m dangerous!” he told Corden. “My agility is insane … I don’t think you understand the mind control that I have! My mind control is another specimen. I’m different. I’m the Conner McGregor of entertainment!”

He could definitely be the McGregor of entertainment, but I still don’t think he could beat Tom Cruise in a fight. Bieber first challenged Cruise to a fight on Twitter in June. I’m not sure a single person thought Bieber would win the fight, but it definitely would be fun to watch.

Biebs should stick to singing.