REPORT: Miami Dolphins Quarterback Josh Rosen Will ‘Likely’ Be On The Team In 2020

The Miami Dolphins will reportedly keep quarterback Josh Rosen for the upcoming season.

The Dolphins traded for the young passer and former first round pick last offseason, but he was never able to win the starting job over Ryan Fitzpatrick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the Dolphins hold the fifth pick in the 2020 draft, and they’re almost certainly going to pick a quarterback, despite that fact it’s still “likely” the former UCLA star is with the Dolphins in 2020, according to the Miami Herald.

There’s really no downside at all to the Dolphins keeping Rosen for another year. I know his NFL career didn’t get off to a blistering start, but that guy can play some football.

The Dolphins can draft a quarterback, keep Rosen and then start Ryan Fitzpatrick for another year. At the end of that, they can sit back and decide what to do.

The worst case scenario for Miami is that they trade Rosen when a team loses a starter. There’s a reason why he was a first round pick, and it’s not because he doesn’t know how to spin the ball.

It’s because he’s incredibly talented. It’s better to have too many options than not enough. The Dolphins should 100% hang onto Rosen until a better option surfaces.