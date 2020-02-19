Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Begins Career In Porn Industry With Support From Dad

Steven Spielberg’s daughter is now making and starring in porn videos.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, announced she had entered the porn industry by self-producing her own porn videos, according to an interview published Wednesday by The Sun. Mikaela also said she plans to become a stripper after she receives her sex worker license.

Steven Spielberg’s daughter reveals she’s a porn star. I guess filmmaking runs in the family. https://t.co/ffjCevy43T — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 19, 2020

Steven and his wife were “intrigued” by the news when their adopted daughter told them via FaceTime, but were “not upset.”

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” Mikaela told The Sun. “And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.”

"I feel like doing this kind of work, I'm able to 'satisfy' other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated," she added.

Mikaela first announced the start of her porn career on social media calling it “safe” and “consensual.”

“I can’t stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter – not that there’s anything wrong with that – it just doesn’t feel comfortable for me,” Mikaela further told the outlet.