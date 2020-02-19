Entertainment

Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Begins Career In Porn Industry With Support From Dad

Actress Kate Capshaw (C), and daughters Mikaela George Spielberg (L) and Destry Allyn Spielberg (R) attend EIF Womens Cancer Research Funds 16th Annual An Unforgettable Evening presented by Saks Fifth Avenue at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 2, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Steven Spielberg’s daughter is now making and starring in porn videos.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, announced she had entered the porn industry by self-producing her own porn videos, according to an interview published Wednesday by The Sun. Mikaela also said she plans to become a stripper after she receives her sex worker license.

Steven and his wife were “intrigued” by the news when their adopted daughter told them via FaceTime, but were “not upset.”

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” Mikaela told The Sun. “And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.”

“I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated,” she added. (RELATED: ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward To Star In Feature-Length Porn)

Mikaela first announced the start of her porn career on social media calling it “safe” and “consensual.”

“This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice,” she added. “This is a positive, empowering choice, I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”