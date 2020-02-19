Why The Democratic Establishment Hates Bernie Sanders

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, has become the clear front-runner in the Democratic primary, at least according to recent national polls. The Democratic establishment, however, is still in denial.

Behind Sanders at this point is former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and latecomer Michael Bloomberg, who is also surging in the polls. (RELATED: Mike Bloomberg Slams Young People For Supporting Democratic Socialism)

But whether Bernie Sanders will go on to clinch the nomination is another question.

In this week’s episode, Lisa Smiley breaks down all the reasons why the Democratic establishment is terrified of a Bernie Sanders nomination. The Democrats may very well pull a fast one on Sanders and try to nominate a more moderate candidate who is more palatable, like Pete Buttigieg.

Pod & Country is a weekly show produced by the Daily Caller. Host Lisa Smiley seeks to enlighten people who want to think deeper about what’s happening in America. She goes beyond the typical headlines to discuss the political and moral ideas driving the day’s biggest stories.

