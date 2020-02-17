Mike Bloomberg Slams Young People For Supporting Democratic Socialism

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said young people during the 2016 election didn’t learn enough civics or history in school to have a good understanding of what democratic socialism means.

“We are trying to change and dumb down the system, and if you don’t know what happened in the past, you’re going to have to relive it,” the former New York City mayor said.

