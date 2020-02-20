Watch The Latest Preview For The Upcoming ‘Alex Rider’ TV Series

Sony has dropped a new preview for the “Alex Rider” TV series, and it looks great.

The plot of the upcoming series, according to Sony Entertainment’s YouTube description, is as follows:

When Alex Rider learns that his Uncle Ian was killed in the line of duty as a British spy – and not a car accident like he’s been told – everything changes for this otherwise normal teen. Alex is soon approached by Alan Blunt, head of a top-secret offshoot of MI6 known as The Department, who reveals that he’s been unknowingly trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage. Pressured to leave his old life behind, Alex goes undercover to investigate the connection between the deaths of two billionaires and a remote boarding school called Point Blanc. Upon arrival, he discovers that the students are subjects in the megalomaniacal school director’s plan led to gain control of their families’ business empires. Aided by his classmate Kyra, best friend Tom, and his au pair Jack, Alex exposes the plot’s global network and begins his career as MI6’s youngest covert asset.

So, right off the bat, it's clear that this will mostly follow the second book in the incredibly successful series from Anthony Horowitz.

Judging from the latest trailer, audiences are going to be in for an incredible time as we follow the young spy.

Give it a watch below.

Below is a live look at my reaction to this TV series coming out.

There’s no official release date yet for “Alex Rider,” but I’m honestly so juiced for the series to arrive. I crushed through these books as a kid and teenager.

I couldn’t get enough of them. It was all about a badass young spy stepping into his uncle’s shoes, saving the day, uncovering his family’s past and much more.

As a teenage boy, you really couldn’t find more entertaining books.

Keep checking back for more updates on “Alex Rider” when we have them. I am so excited. Hopefully, we get the series at some point in 2020.

It’s one of the best book series ever written, and now Sony is bringing it to our televisions. Let’s go!