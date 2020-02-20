Big 10 Leads College Basketball With Highest Home Winning Percentage In Conference Play

Winning on the road in the Big 10 is an incredibly tough task.

According to a tweet from Fox College Hoops, the home team in the B1G wins 70.5% of the time in conference play, which leads the Power Five. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When it comes to playing at home, no one locks down harder than the @bigten pic.twitter.com/S3KabCppwE — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 19, 2020

That’s just a mind-boggling stat. For those of us following college basketball, B1G road teams being unable to get many wins is one of the biggest storylines in the sport.

It’s not like fans in the conference all of a sudden got way tougher. Fans have always been insanely tough in the Big 10.

Nobody wants to go on the road to play teams like Michigan State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Maryland, Indiana and Ohio State.

The home stadiums of all those teams is where dreams go to die. Fans get rowdy as all hell, and it’s always been that way, which is what makes this season so strange.

Nobody seems to have any idea why winning on the road has become a borderline impossible task in the conference.

Having said all of that, I kind of like it. I like the fact the B1G makes life a living hell for the road teams.

It shouldn’t be easy. This is big boy basketball. Everything is earned. Nothing is handed out for free. Hopefully, it all pays off in March because no conference in America is going through a tougher test.