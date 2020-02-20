Body Found Burned, Dismembered In An Ohio Field

An unidentified, dismembered body was found by members of the Cleveland Fire Department Wednesday in a small neighborhood in Cleveland.

The body was reportedly found in an empty field with missing head, hands and feet, according to Syracuse News.

Responders discovered the body at around 4 a.m. in the neighborhood of Collinwood after initially responding to reports of a fire by the railroad tracks. (RELATED: Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick Murdered In The Hollywood Hills)

Cleveland police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia declined to comment on the exact state of the body but said the victim was so badly burned that investigators are unable to identify its gender, Cleveland.com reports.

The body was found in a grassy area and had been covered with shrubs before being set on fire, A neighbor saw the flames and immediately called police, per Syracuse News. (RELATED: Australian Police Charge At Least 20 People For Intentionally Setting Bushfires, Activists Blame Climate Change)

During a five-hour search of the scene with an accelerant-sniffing dog, police and fire marshals determined that an accelerant might have been used to start the fire.

Lt. Ali Pillow of Cleveland’s police homicide unit told reporters at the scene that several burned cars have also recently been discovered in the neighboring area by police, including one car that was found 20 feet from the burned body. (RELATED: Up And Coming Rapper, Pop Smoke, Shot Dead In Los Angeles)

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Office said they have not determined the cause of death. There are no leads or suspects, police said, per Cleveland.com.