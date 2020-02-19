Up And Coming Rapper, Pop Smoke, Shot Dead In Los Angeles

Rising rapper Pop Smoke was shot dead in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

LAPD confirmed police responded to a shooting inside a residence Wednesday morning around 4:28 a.m., according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. Suspects entered the home wearing masks and shot the victim, who was then transported to the hospital, police claimed.

“We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke,” Republic Records shared in a statement to ET. “Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together.”

Pop Smoke had just released his highly anticipated “Meet the Woo 2” mix tape on Feb. 7. He found success with his rap songs “Christopher Walking” and “Welcome To The Party.” (RELATED: Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Nipsey Hussle Charged With Murder)

Celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the young rapper after the news broke.

“The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave,” Nicki Minaj shared. “Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.”

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh ???????????????????????? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020



I was just thinking yesterday that Pop Smoke was like the new 50. The voice the wit with a new energy. I started to follow his career and dig a little into his discography recently And I had “Baby” in his voice stuck in my head for like a week. may God have mercy on you & yours — “DROGAS WAVE” & “BeatNPath” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) February 19, 2020



