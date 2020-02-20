Greg Robinson Allegedly Had 157 Pounds Of Marijuana In Duffle Bags On Him During Arrest

More details have come out on the arrest of NFL player Greg Robinson, and they’re not good.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, the Browns offensive lineman allegedly had 157 pounds of marijuana on him when he was arrested at the border in Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the release, authorities allegedly found “several large duffle bags in the rear cargo area.” Robinson has been charged with felony possession with intent to distribute, and he faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

Browns’ OT Greg Robinson was alleged to have 157 pounds – 157 pounds! – of marijuana in “several large duffle bags in the rear cargo area” in El Paso, Texas today. pic.twitter.com/O7UyfW7AqO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2020

Wednesday, when news of the arrest broke, I said the charge Robinson was facing was a hell of a lot more serious than just getting caught with a joint.

Now, we’re learning it’s the kind of situation that can put you away for decades. Obviously, Robinson is innocent until proven guilty, but this looks really bad.

Why would an NFL player allegedly do this? Why?

Robinson has made north of $29 million during his career. There’s no reason at all for him to allegedly be in possession of 157 pounds of weed.

As I said Wednesday, this isn’t even about whether or not NFL players should be allowed to smoke weed. I have no problem with that, but Robinson is being charged with intent to distribute.

He is going to need one hell of an impressive lawyer because the law is coming for him.