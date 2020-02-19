Amari Coopers Says Rumors That He’s Been Shot Are False

Dallas Cowboys superstar Amari Cooper hasn’t been shot.

There had been chatter on Twitter that the electric receiver had been shot, but it’s 100% false. According to TMZ, Cooper posted on his Instagram story that it’s “fake news” and that he’s just fine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Cowboys WR Amari Cooper was rumored to have been shot, but it appears to be nothing but a rumor. He just posted on his Instagram story “everything good over here”. pic.twitter.com/u7bEFG3GEO — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) February 19, 2020

The Dallas Police also tweeted that they found “no validity” to the rumor.

There has been a tweet going viral that Amari Cooper has been shot in the Dallas area. We have NOT found any validity to that tweet occurring in the city of #Dallas. At this time, there has been NO shooting incident occurring in the city of Dallas. @ChiefHallDPD — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 19, 2020

This is one of the worst kinds of rumors that can circulate about a person. Imagine being a family member or a friend and seeing a rumor about Cooper being shot.

Luckily, Cooper is 100% fine and safe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amari Cooper (@amaricooper9) on Oct 21, 2019 at 9:45am PDT

This is a great reminder of why it’s important to wait for the facts before just tweeting out stories and rumors. People were sharing news about somebody’s life hanging in the balance, and it was complete fiction.

Next time, people should wait a moment or two for some confirmation before sharing news about one of the best athletes in America being shot.

I’m happy to hear Cooper is just fine.