Amari Coopers Says Rumors That He’s Been Shot Are False

Divisional Round - Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Dallas Cowboys superstar Amari Cooper hasn’t been shot.

There had been chatter on Twitter that the electric receiver had been shot, but it’s 100% false. According to TMZ, Cooper posted on his Instagram story that it’s “fake news” and that he’s just fine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Dallas Police also tweeted that they found “no validity” to the rumor.

This is one of the worst kinds of rumors that can circulate about a person. Imagine being a family member or a friend and seeing a rumor about Cooper being shot.

Luckily, Cooper is 100% fine and safe.

 

This is a great reminder of why it’s important to wait for the facts before just tweeting out stories and rumors. People were sharing news about somebody’s life hanging in the balance, and it was complete fiction.

Next time, people should wait a moment or two for some confirmation before sharing news about one of the best athletes in America being shot.

I’m happy to hear Cooper is just fine.

