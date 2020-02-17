Window For Marijuana Testing In New NFL CBA Would Last Only 2 Weeks

The NFL’s stance on marijuana might be changing in a big way.

According to ProFootballTalk, the new CBA would only have a two week window for testing for weed, and punishments for failing a test would be “dramatically reduced.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As ProFootballTalk put it, the proposals in the new CBA would essentially make the drug decriminalized by the league. Currently, the testing window can last from April 20th through August, and punishments can be massive for failing a test.

This is a smart move from the league, Roger Goodell and the NFLPA, and all sides should agree to it. The NFL testing for weed is kind of stupid.

The league will pump players full of painkillers like it’s nothing, but has a problem with weed at the same time.

That’s simply absurd. I’m not saying you have to be pro-marijuana, but I think everybody can agree it certainly isn’t worse than opioids.

It’s an open secret that a ton of NFL players regularly use the drug. They get clean prior to testing, they pass their test and then go right back to smoking.

Even superstar Calvin Johnson admitted to smoking marijuana after every game.

The NFL not giving as much of a damn about marijuana is 100% a step in the correct direction.