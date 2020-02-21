Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Starts Jack Hoiberg Against Nebraska And His Father Fred

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo pulled a classy move Thursday night during an 86-65 win over Nebraska.

Izzo started Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg’s son Jack. It was a surprise for everybody involved that the rarely used walk-on guard would get the starting nod against his dad on the road. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the game, Jack and Fred talked about how special of a moment it was for everybody involved.

“This is my first time ever not rooting for my dad’s team. It was fun. I’m sure it wasn’t as fun for him.” Fun, playful moment as @JackHoiberg enters Fred Hoiberg’s press conference following Michigan State’s win at Nebraska. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/74EKAGgTop — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 21, 2020

“#10 who the hell…sh*t that’s Jack…” -Fred Hoiberg, the moment he found out his son was starting. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/RX3owjrh1E — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) February 21, 2020

Izzo said after the fact that he started the rarely used guard “because it was the right thing to do.”

Izzo said he didn’t tell Fred Hoiberg he would start Jack. When he was riding to the arena, “as a coach this day in age … a coach can never do what he wants to do.” He had talked himself out of it then changed his mind because he wanted to make a memory for Jack and the family. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 21, 2020

Say whatever you want about Tom Izzo, but there’s no debate about whether or not this was a 100% pure class move.

Izzo didn’t have to put Jack Hoiberg on the floor at all, and nobody would have batted an eye. There’s a reason he doesn’t get to play much.

Special guest appearance during Fred’s news conference. pic.twitter.com/L6XSKqE2vl — Brian Rosenthal (@GBRosenthal) February 21, 2020

Instead, Izzo put Fred Hoiberg’s son into the starting lineup and created a great memory for everybody involved.

Whether you cheer for Michigan State or not, I think we can all agree this is a pretty cool moment.

There are few times in sports when there are things bigger than the scoreboard. Playing against your father and getting the starting nod would be one of those times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Basketball (@michiganstatebasketball) on Feb 20, 2020 at 4:13pm PST

Props to Izzo for the gesture against Hoiberg.