Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Starts Jack Hoiberg Against Nebraska And His Father Fred

Fred, Jack Hoiberg (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/kevinsjuts/status/1230719908750614530)

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo pulled a classy move Thursday night during an 86-65 win over Nebraska.

Izzo started Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg’s son Jack. It was a surprise for everybody involved that the rarely used walk-on guard would get the starting nod against his dad on the road. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the game, Jack and Fred talked about how special of a moment it was for everybody involved.

Izzo said after the fact that he started the rarely used guard “because it was the right thing to do.”

Say whatever you want about Tom Izzo, but there’s no debate about whether or not this was a 100% pure class move.

Izzo didn’t have to put Jack Hoiberg on the floor at all, and nobody would have batted an eye. There’s a reason he doesn’t get to play much.

Instead, Izzo put Fred Hoiberg’s son into the starting lineup and created a great memory for everybody involved.

Whether you cheer for Michigan State or not, I think we can all agree this is a pretty cool moment.

There are few times in sports when there are things bigger than the scoreboard. Playing against your father and getting the starting nod would be one of those times.

 

Props to Izzo for the gesture against Hoiberg.