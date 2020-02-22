Alex Ovechkin Scores 700th Career Goal

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin notched his 700th career goal Saturday against the Devils.

Ovi put one in the back of the net early in the third period, and he's now officially a member of the 700 goals club.

Watch the moment it happened and the celebration that followed below.

We all knew this day was coming sooner or later, and it happened on a beautiful Saturday afternoon. Good for Ovi.

He’s without question earned every single one of those goals, and he’s turned into one of the greatest players in hockey history.

On top of all of that, he also brought the Stanley Cup to Washington, D.C. a couple years back. To say he’s a legend in this city would be putting it lightly.

Now, he’s in one of the most exclusive fraternities in all of sports. A grand total of eight people have hit 700 goals in the NHL.

Props to Ovi for getting the job done. We’re happy to see it!