REPORT: Colorado Buffaloes Hire Karl Dorrell As New Football Coach

Karl Dorrell is reportedly the new football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

According to multiple reports Saturday, Colorado has pulled the trigger on hiring the Miami Dolphins assistant coach. Salary details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a mind-boggling hire for the Buffaloes and the University of Colorado. His head coaching record is 35-27, and his only time as a HC was with UCLA, which ended back in 2007.

I know I dunk on Bret Bielema often, but honestly, the former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach probably would have been a better hire.

 

That’s not to say Dorrell won’t win games, but this is just a bizarre decision given some of the other major names tied to the job.

Dorrell hasn’t been a head coach in more than a decade, and Colorado just wrote him a check for almost certainly millions to take over their program!

 

This has disaster written all over it.