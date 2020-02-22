REPORT: Colorado Buffaloes Hire Karl Dorrell As New Football Coach

Karl Dorrell is reportedly the new football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

According to multiple reports Saturday, Colorado has pulled the trigger on hiring the Miami Dolphins assistant coach. Salary details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Dolphins WRs coach and assistant head coach Karl Dorrell is getting the job of University of Colorado head coach, sources say. Miami loses an assistant but Dorrell gets to be a head coach again. @PeteThamel reported he was a favorite. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2020

Wow, Colorado hires Karl Dorrell as head coach?! Dorrell last coached in college at Vanderbilt. He was fired after one season as VU offensive coordinator after helming a disastrous offense. This is an awful hire by the Buffaloes. Sorry, Colorado fans. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 22, 2020

Dolphins assistant HC/WR coach Karl Dorrell is taking the University of Colorado HC job, source confirms. @PeteThamel first on CU-Dorrell connection. Dorrell was just promoted this week and played a key role in DeVante Parker’s breakout 2019 season. He gets to be a HC again. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 22, 2020

This is a mind-boggling hire for the Buffaloes and the University of Colorado. His head coaching record is 35-27, and his only time as a HC was with UCLA, which ended back in 2007.

I know I dunk on Bret Bielema often, but honestly, the former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach probably would have been a better hire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado Football (@cubuffsfootball) on Nov 10, 2019 at 11:48am PST

That’s not to say Dorrell won’t win games, but this is just a bizarre decision given some of the other major names tied to the job.

Dorrell hasn’t been a head coach in more than a decade, and Colorado just wrote him a check for almost certainly millions to take over their program!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado Football (@cubuffsfootball) on Oct 24, 2019 at 4:23pm PDT

This has disaster written all over it.