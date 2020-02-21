Steve Sarkisian Won’t Take Colorado Head Coaching Job, Will Get A New Deal To Stay At Alabama

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian won’t be leaving the Crimson Tide.

Sarkisian had been a big name in the mix for the Colorado job after Mel Tucker left for Michigan State, but it’s not going to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN’s Chris Low reported Thursday that the former USC head coach is out of the running for the Colorado job, and will get a new deal that will make “him one of college football’s highest paid assistants.”

Nick Saban won’t be looking for another offensive coordinator. Steve Sarkisian, who had emerged as a top target for the Colorado head job, will remain at @AlabamaFTBL and is expected to get a raise making him one of college football’s highest paid assistants, sources tell ESPN. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 20, 2020

This is great news for Alabama, and it’s bad news for Colorado. First, Alabama made the right decision by spending the necessary cash to keep Sarkisian.

Nick Saban is notorious for having assistants jump ship for other jobs after short tenures in Tuscaloosa.

It’s a huge hassle, and it doesn’t create much continuity. Plus, Sarkisian is a great OC. Saban made the right call to make sure he didn’t leave.

As for Colorado, I have no idea what the hell they’re going to do at this point. Tucker is long gone, and the Buffaloes seem no closer to finding a new head coach.

If you’re a fan of Colorado, it might be time to start getting concerned.

It’s going to be really interesting to see what Colorado does. They’re running out of time and options. That much is for sure.