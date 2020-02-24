Chris Evans In Talks To Star In ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Remake And The Role Is Epic

Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in the highly-anticipated “Little Shop of Horrors” remake movie and the part would be for the insane dentist, Orin Scrivello.

The 38-year-old actor is reportedly being looked at for the latest film version of the cult classic turned-Broadway musical and would play Audrey’s abusive and sadistic boyfriend who “has a talent for causing things pain,” per the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Scarlett Johansson’s Best Red Carpet Moments [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) on Aug 7, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

Steve Martin originally played the crazy dentist in the 1986 film version and this role would definitely not be anything like Evans “Captain America” role. (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Under Fire For Plans To Play Trans Man In Upcoming Movie)

It all comes following reports that Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton are also in talks for the lead roles in the upcoming rendition of the Broadway hit being put on by Warner Bros.

The 35-year-old “Lost in Translation” reportedly up for the lead female role of Audrey with the 30-year-old Egerton reportedly being cast for the male role as plant lover Seymour Krelborn, with Billy Porter already signed on board to play to voice of the deadly Venus flytrap Audrey II.

As previously reported, Rick Moranis famously played Seymour in the film adaptation of the 196o’s comedy. The show was lead by an all-star cast that included the likes of John Candy, Steve Martin and Bill Murray. It is truly a classic.

“A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed,” a description about this cult classic read on IMDb.

We can hardly wait!