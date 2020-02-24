Indiana Tight End Peyton Hendershot Arrested On Domestic Battery Charge

Indiana Hoosiers star tight end Peyton Hendershot is facing multiple charges after a recent arrest.

According to HoosierSportsReport.com. the talented tight end was arrested on misdemeanor domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion charges after he allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s home, accused her of cheating, “grabbed her by the neck and shoved her against the wall” and broke her phone by throwing it into the kitchen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was arrested at his residence in Bloomington late Saturday night.

As always, Hendershot is innocent until proven guilty, and these are just accusations at the moment. That’s the system we have here in America.

Having said that, there’s a good chance Indiana will drop the hammer on him if he’s found guilty of a domestic violence crime.

Given our current climate, college sports teams don’t want anything to do with players involved in that kind of stuff.

Again, it’s just accusations right now, but he’s going to be in serious trouble with the school if convicted. They’re only misdemeanors, but it won’t matter to the people running the Hoosiers.

He hasn’t been suspended as of right now, and the school said they are continuing “to gather facts” and will “take further action as the evolving situation warrants.”

