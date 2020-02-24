Johnny Manziel Says He Has ‘Zero Desire To Play Football,’ XFL Reportedly Won’t Sign Him

Johnny Manziel has apparently hung up his cleats for good.

Following an early Saturday morning tweet about wanting to get into the XFL, he tweeted that he has “zero desire to play football.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Have zero desire to play any football these days. Just love stirring up controversy. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 23, 2020

It also might not matter whether or not he wants to play in the XFL because Vince McMahon’s league reportedly doesn’t want him.

According to Jason Hirschhorn, the XFL “is not interested” in signing the Texas A&M Heisman winner to a deal.

Despite Johnny Manziel’s since-deleted appeal to join the #XFL, the league is not interested in signing the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, per a source. Manziel last played football in the AAF last spring before the league folded. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) February 22, 2020

It really does seem like Manziel has called it quits. It’s really a damn shame because he was one of the dirtiest players ever to watch.

His days with the Aggies will forever be legendary.

I just don’t really understand why the XFL and Manziel couldn’t come to an agreement. The league needs as much exposure as possible, and Johnny Football could get them that.

Instead, neither side seems interested in reaching an agreement. It’s a shade bizarre to me, but I guess that’s just the way it is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Everything is subject to change, and the XFL might decide to throw enough money at Manziel where he has to play.

Having said that, it doesn’t appear that’s in the cards for the time being. It’s truly a shame.