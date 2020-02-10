Johnny Manziel Says He Doesn’t Have Interest In Playing In The XFL, Is Okay Never Playing Football Again

Johnny Manziel doesn’t sound interested in playing in the XFL.

Manziel went on a tweeting spree for the opening games this past weekend, and it sounds like Johnny Football in the XFL isn’t going to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In one tweet, he appeared to take a shot at Oliver Luck saying the league has better players than the Texas A&M Heisman winner, and he followed that one up with, “ComebackSZN still alive if y’all ain’t know. Just not playing for another league that’s going to fold on you midway through the season.”

That would appear to be a shot at the AAF and the XFL.

ComebackSZN still alive if y’all ain’t know. Just not playing for another league that’s going to fold on you midway through the season — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 8, 2020

However, the man who set the world of college football on fire playing for the Aggies doesn’t seem too concerned about the situation if his days of playing football are over.

He tweeted that if he never plays again, “it’s all love.”

If I never pick up a ball again it’s all love. I was the most lit, most relatable college football player to ever do it. Did things my way and made it way further than I ever could of imagined. The game gave me life and I’ll forever be grateful — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 8, 2020

I’ve been saying for a long time that Manziel and the XFL are a perfect fit for each other. He’s got more name recognition than anybody in the league, and the XFL needs as much attention as possible.

They had a great opening weekend without him, but I’d be willing to bet it could have been even better with him.

Having said that, it’s clear that Manziel and the XFL won’t be coming together anytime soon. That’s unfortunate for football fans, but that appears to the reality of the situation.

It could change down the road, but I’m not holding my breath right now. It seems like Johnny Football’s days as a pro quarterback might finally be over.

For what it’s worth, he’ll always be one of the dirtiest college football players to ever put on the pads.