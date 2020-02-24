Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Files Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company Involved In His Death

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has sued Island Express over his death.

According to a Monday report from TMZ, Vanessa has sued the helicopter company because it was allegedly flying in unsafe conditions at 180 miles per hour at the time of Bryant’s death in January in California. The Lakers legend’s daughter and seven other people were killed in the crash in foggy weather. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jan 25, 2020 at 8:18pm PST

It’s not known at this time how much Vanessa is seeking in damages, but TMZ reported it could be “untold millions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Oct 22, 2019 at 6:32pm PDT

Obviously, this is a terribly tragic time for Vanessa and the rest of her family. Earning money isn’t something her family needs, but it might help with the healing process.

Kobe Bryant was one of the richest athletes to ever live. I can’t say for sure, but I’d be shocked if this was about the actual cash.

I’d assume this is about holding someone responsible for the death of the five-time NBA champion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on May 5, 2019 at 9:05pm PDT

All the way around, it’s hard to put into words how badly Kobe Bryant’s death has impacted the sports world.

He died back in January and it’s still on TV all the time. Hopefully, his family and friends are eventually able to find some peace.