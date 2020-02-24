Mark Johnson Reflects On The Miracle On Ice 40 Years Later

The Big Ten Network released an awesome video of American hockey hero Mark Johnson discussing the Miracle on Ice over the weekend.

Saturday was the 40-year anniversary of the Miracle on Ice against the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics. Johnson was the best player on the team, and played a pivotal role in the squad taking home the gold at Lake Placid against all odds. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the video tweeted by the Big Ten Network, Johnson talked about the Olympics as a whole, the moment they beat the Soviet Union, Herb Brooks’ reaction the next day and what it meant for everybody to get the win.

Watch his awesome comments below.

It was 40 years ago today when @BadgerWHockey coach Mark Johnson scored 2 of the American’s 4 goals to beat the Soviet Union in that epic Olympic hockey game. Johnson relives the “Miracle on Ice” here like it was yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zMnNFVve4R — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 22, 2020

It’s truly incredible to me that we’re sitting here 40 years later, and the Miracle on Ice is still talked about as the biggest moment in American sports history.

When America was on the decline and desperately needed something to cheer about, a group of college kids won the biggest hockey game ever played.

Johnson was the star of the team, he was our most talented player and I’m not sure we could have won without him.

The fact he’s a Wisconsin man is just the icing on the cake.

Props to Johnson, Brooks and everybody else associated with the epic moment. The Miracle on Ice is something we’ll never forget.