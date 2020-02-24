Editorial

Montana State Student Joe Thompson Hits Full-Court Shot For $11,111

Montana State Shot (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MSUBobcats/status/1231450190801858561)

Montana State student Joe Thompson made himself some serious money over the weekend.

Thompson drilled a full-court shot Saturday during a game against Montana, and won himself $11,111 in the process. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome moment below.

For those of you who don’t know, I attended Montana State for my freshman year of college, and worked for the basketball program.

That’s how I know how big of a stage this was Saturday night for Thompson. The Bobcats/Grizzlies rivalry is one of the biggest in all of sports.

People take it insanely seriously, and I have no doubt the Brick Breeden was absolutely packed when Thompson pulled off this shot.

Imagine stepping up with more than $11,000 on the line, and just hammering a full-court shot like it was nothing.

All things considered, his celebration was pretty tame. The young man just has ice in his veins. I would have been going insane if I did that.

While the Bobcats might have lost the game, I think it’s safe to say Thompson was the big winner! Props to the young man out in Bozeman for earning himself a payday in front of a packed basketball stadium.

You love to see it! Let’s hope he enjoyed copious amounts of beer after the fact!