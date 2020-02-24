Montana State Student Joe Thompson Hits Full-Court Shot For $11,111

Montana State student Joe Thompson made himself some serious money over the weekend.
Thompson drilled a full-court shot Saturday during a game against Montana, and won himself $11,111 in the process. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Watch the awesome moment below.
AND THE CROWD GOES WILD! Shoutout to @montanastate student Joe Thompson for sinking a FULLLLLLLLL court shot at halftime of today’s Montana State vs UM rivalry game for $11,111! #GoCatsGo #SCTop10 @MTRibandChop pic.twitter.com/QW39QEJEXH
— Montana State Bobcats (@MSUBobcats) February 23, 2020
For those of you who don’t know, I attended Montana State for my freshman year of college, and worked for the basketball program.
That’s how I know how big of a stage this was Saturday night for Thompson. The Bobcats/Grizzlies rivalry is one of the biggest in all of sports.
People take it insanely seriously, and I have no doubt the Brick Breeden was absolutely packed when Thompson pulled off this shot.
Imagine stepping up with more than $11,000 on the line, and just hammering a full-court shot like it was nothing.
All things considered, his celebration was pretty tame. The young man just has ice in his veins. I would have been going insane if I did that.
While the Bobcats might have lost the game, I think it’s safe to say Thompson was the big winner! Props to the young man out in Bozeman for earning himself a payday in front of a packed basketball stadium.
You love to see it! Let’s hope he enjoyed copious amounts of beer after the fact!