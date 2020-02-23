HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Rutgers 79-71, Badgers Improve To 17-10

The Wisconsin Badgers got a huge 79-71 win Sunday over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Coming into the game Sunday afternoon, I said beating the Scarlet Knights would be a huge boost to our March Madness resume. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers didn’t disappoint. Brevin Prtizl, Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice all showed up and showed out against the Scarlet Knights.

“Heat check, Micah Potter.” He’s feeling it, and @BadgerMBB is getting some separation in the second half. pic.twitter.com/k7exiDtxSo — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 23, 2020

While Rutgers is usually an easy win, things are different this year. For the first time in a very long time, the Scarlet Knights are actually damn good.

That’s why the fact we kicked them all over the floor today is that much more impressive.

I’ve always said this Wisconsin team had all the necessary talent to win. I’ve always said the pieces were there. I never doubted it.

Yes, we had some early struggles this season, but we’ve got things rolling right now.

.@BadgerMBB applying the pressure in the first half. pic.twitter.com/fz83b4mzgi — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 23, 2020

If we keep playing like this, then we’re going to be fine come March. Next up is Michigan. It should be a hell of a fun battle.

P.S.: Below is a live look at me once I start convincing myself we’re a legit Final Four team.