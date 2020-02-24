Queen Elizabeth II ‘Just Wants’ Megxit ‘Over And Done With,’ Per Insider

Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t want to talk about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping away from royal roles and reportedly “just wants” it over and “done with.”

“She [Queen Elizabeth II] generally doesn’t want to talk about it,” an insider shared with Vanity Fair. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“The Queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it is damaging to the monarchy, and on a personal level, I think this has been rather hurtful for her,” the source added, noting that the royal has taken it personally her grandson and the former “Suits” actress’ choice to step back from their royal duties.

The source continued, “She has got to the point where she doesn’t want to think about it anymore, she just wants it over and done with.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

It all comes following a post Sunday on the Sussex Royal website confirming earlier reports that the couple will not be able to use the brand “Sussex Royal” going forward because they are “no longer working members” of the royal family as of Spring 2020.

“While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific U.K. Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation, any other iteration of ‘Royal,'” the statement read.

“As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to develop their non-profit organisation and plan for their future, we hope that you use this site as the source for factual information,” the statement added. “In Spring 2020, their digital channels will be refreshed as they introduce the next exciting phase to you.”

As previously reported, the royal couple made headlines last month when they announced plans to step away from their royal roles and become financially independent. Shortly after, the queen issued a statement releasing Harry and Markle of their duties, stating that they are “no longer working members of the Royal Family.”