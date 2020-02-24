Production Footage Shows ‘The Batman’ Filming In A Cemetery

Some production footage from “The Batman” has hit the web, and it’s pretty cool.

In a Twitter video shared by @BBCScotlandNews, fans can see the upcoming movie with Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell filming in a cemetery. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

The filming took place in Glasgow. Give it a watch below.

Obviously, it’s not much to go on at all, but it’s just a little taste to wet the whistle. There is a ton of hype surrounding this movie, and for good reason.

Batman is one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, and he’ll now be played by Robert Pattinson. It’s not hard to understand why people are excited.

Plot details don’t seem to be known at all, but I’m guessing we can safely assume it’ll follow the traditional storyline for the caped crusader.

All I know is that the darker the film is, the better it’ll be for fans. The greatest thing “The Dark Knight” trilogy ever did was make the films with Christian Bale dark as hell.

That’s what the fans want. We don’t want some soft popcorn flick. We want something that keeps us on the edge of our seats.

“The Batman” will hit theaters June 25, 2021. Keep checking back for more details when we have them!