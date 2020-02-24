Editorial

Tyson Fury Celebrates Beating Deontay Wilder By Partying In Las Vegas

(Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Tyson Fury had himself a good time after beating Deontay Wilder in the early Sunday morning hours.

According to TMZ, Fury celebrated at Hakkassan Nightclub at the MGM after just obliterating Wilder in seven rounds. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point of the celebrating, Fury grabbed the mic and started ripping music with the crowd. TMZ also reported Patrick Mahomes was in attendance.

Watch a video of the celebration below.

I think it’s safe to say Fury deserved to enjoy every moment of the celebration. He didn’t just beat Wilder. He broke the man’s soul.

The fight wasn’t even close. Fury beat the living hell out of him from the jump, and it became clear immediately who was going to win.

Now, it’s not clear of Fury engaged in any of his previous post-fight plans. We might have to check back with him to get an update.

I can’t wait to see what Fury does next in the boxing world. He’s one of the most entertaining athletes on the planet, and he’s riding a wave of incredible success.

Go, Tyson, go!