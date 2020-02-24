Tyson Fury Celebrates Beating Deontay Wilder By Partying In Las Vegas

Tyson Fury had himself a good time after beating Deontay Wilder in the early Sunday morning hours.

According to TMZ, Fury celebrated at Hakkassan Nightclub at the MGM after just obliterating Wilder in seven rounds.

THE GYPSY KING IS THE KING OF BOXING! ????#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/3qDbApeXsH — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

At one point of the celebrating, Fury grabbed the mic and started ripping music with the crowd. TMZ also reported Patrick Mahomes was in attendance.

Watch a video of the celebration below.

I think it’s safe to say Fury deserved to enjoy every moment of the celebration. He didn’t just beat Wilder. He broke the man’s soul.

The fight wasn’t even close. Fury beat the living hell out of him from the jump, and it became clear immediately who was going to win.

Tyson Fury moves to 30-0 ???? Fury defeats Deontay Wilder to become the new WBC heavyweight champion#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/n9OiTAvMmy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2020

Now, it’s not clear of Fury engaged in any of his previous post-fight plans. We might have to check back with him to get an update.

Tyson Fury has defeated Deontay Wilder. His plans after the fight involve a lot of cocaine and hookers. pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2020

I can’t wait to see what Fury does next in the boxing world. He’s one of the most entertaining athletes on the planet, and he’s riding a wave of incredible success.

Go, Tyson, go!