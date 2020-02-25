It’s Never Too Early For Spring Shopping. Here’s Best Lawn Care Gear On Sale Now!

While cold and flu season may still be on the back nine (golf anyone?), there’s no better time than the present to get a head start on Spring lawn care preparation.

Making your Spring purchases right now means capitalizing on out-of-season deals and discounts, making sure you’re prepared for those pesky weeds when they pop up and try to ruin your nice, carefully maintained lawn.

Here are the best deals to shop for on Amazon for all your grass, pesticide and lawn-care needs.

1. Pesticides

If looking to eliminate nearly every bug that has it out for your lawn, look no further than Taurus SC. Ants, beetles, black widow spiders, cockroaches, termites and many more…nothing is safe.

This type of non-repellant pesticide is particularly useful for destroying entire colonies; they touch, ingest and spread the poison. It’s like a Trojan Horse for bugs.

For a more environmentally-friendly approach, try Amazon’s choice for Neem Oil. Safe on flowers, vegetables, fruits and herbs, you’re not in any danger with this product, nor are your pets. It will still kill insects but is safe for organic gardening as well.

Need a hose/sprayer for your insecticide? Try this attachment for just $12.





2. Lawn Building

Get a head start on a beautiful lawn with Scotts Sun & Shade Mix, if there isn’t too much sunshine or rain yet, this mixture is perfect for you. Get it for under $15 now; it keeps seeds moist and has great drought-resistance, too.

If your lawn showed signs of weakness last year it needs a tougher training regimen this year (or maybe some help from the Houston Astros). Added phosphorus and potassium will feed a stronger lawn and strengthen roots, resulting in fewer rips and tears.

If insufficient water is your unfortunate reality, Everydrop prepares you for up to 25 per cent less water intake. If you live in a dry climate, leaving your lawn hard and bone dry, this is your go-to product.

At a low price point, it can simply result in using less water to feed your lawn, saving you money.





3. Hedge Trimming

We couldn’t pass up on this deal for a Black & Decker BEHT100 Hedge Trimmer to save you a lot of money before Spring. Light and compact at 16 inches, it’s easy to use for any body type while specifically designed for less vibration which can expedite fatigue and strain the hands/wrists.

For a beefier model (and still only $50) this GreenWorks hedge trimmer is 22 inches and a bit more heavy-duty at four amps. Always be careful, wearing gloves and eye protection for both models when tiding up around the hedges and bushes.





4. Lawnmowers

Gone are the days of the rip-cord mowers that you copied for years as your favorite dance move. Say hello to electric-motor mowers at great pre-Spring prices. The compact, 14-inch and 11-amp American Lawnmower 50514 provides enough power to cut all types of grasses, just as you would expect from a gas motor.

Complete with a real mulching system, this bad boy is ready to go at under $100.

For more power and a bigger model (but still electric), the GreenWorks 20-inch mower has a push-button starter, side discharge and a rear bag to collect waste.

With more steel and bigger wheels, it’s equipped to handle more grass, with a cutting height up to 3-3/4-inches. While pricier at $185, you’re still getting a great deal for it’s power in the off-season.





5. Bonus: RoboMower

We’d be remised if we didn’t inform you that the Landroid by Worx does indeed exist. It will cost you more than a pretty penny, but this fully-automatic mower is scarily smart.

The Landroid learns your lawn and then suggests a schedule based on its size. Cutting up to a 1/4 acre of land, it cuts little by little, resulting in natural feralization.

Additionally, you can control your sentry bot via app, receiving notifications if it goes outside of the perimeter, helping you prevent possible thefts from your jealous and robot-less neighbors.

If you haven’t found what you’re looking for, take advantage of Amazon’s price, brand and deal adjusters to find just what it is you need to help cater to your specific lawn needs.

Always wear the proper protection (PPE), and before you know it you’ll be a regular Hank Hill.





