REPORT: Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Gets 3-Year Extension Worth $20 Million

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is getting a massive contract extension.

According to ElevenWarriors, Day will receiver a three-year extension from the Buckeyes worth $20 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes after Day and OSU won the B1G and went the playoff in his first year as head coach.

This is a great decision for the Buckeyes and Day. He exceeded all expectations in his first year as the head coach in Columbus.

Day is not only young with several years ahead of him, but he’s also a hell of a great coach. Yes, I recognize that as a Wisconsin fan that’s a painful thing to say, but it’s true.

Ryan Day has the Buckeyes rolling right now, and they’re hands down in control of the B1G. Again, that’s painful to admit but it’s true.

If you’re a fan of the Buckeyes, then today is a great day for your squad.

Just don’t get too complacent because we’re coming for OSU. Trust me, Wisconsin is coming for the Buckeyes.